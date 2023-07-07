Bollywood movies are often accused of copying action set pieces from Hollywood. While there have been a limited of original Bollywood projects for which it was known, there have been times when Hindi films imitated Hollywood with little or no creativity at all. Adding to the list, Keanu Reeves’s The Matrix action scenes were copied and pasted into Akshay Kumar’s starrer, Awara Paagal Deewana.

Directed by the Wachowskis, The Matrix was released in 1999, and it changed world cinema forever with its storyline, execution, action sequences and the most iconic bullet time scene. While many wanted to make a similar iconic scene, it was Bollywood’ Khiladi Kumar who could do that exactly how Keanu did.

Two decades after The Matrix was released to the world, netizens found a video showing a comparison between Keanu Reeves starrer and Bollywood’s Awara Paagal Deewana. While the Wachowskis-directed movie was released in 1999, Akshay Kumar starrer movie was released in 2002. In the original scene, Neo and Trinity enter a heavily guarded building and take down hoards of guards and agents.

However, in the Bollywood movie, the stylistically shot action scene was blatantly copy-pasted in Akshay Kumar, starrer Awara Paagal Deewana. He was dressed in similar attire as Neo played by Keanu Reeves, who enters a building and performs similar action scenes. Reacting to the comparison video, a user commented, “Canada based goldy brar took Indian citizenship of Akshay kumar”

“This is how much Hollywood copies from Bollywood. Shameless,” said another user. “Even akshay Kumar is not akshay Kumar in this scene,” said a third user. Another netizen commented, “Khiladi – escaping the matrix”. A fan of Akshay Kumar said, “Akki Rules the Matrix”. One of the user also commented, “is Hollywood ke baccho ka kuch karna padega re baba”

With all that, Keanu Reeves just gave one of the biggest hits of the John Wick franchise and is rumoured to appear in further spinoffs and a fifth titular movie. Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

