ARMY, gather up because Jungkook has released his first official music video and without any guesses, fans are going berserk over it. Jungkook, one of the talented members of the renowned supergroup BTS, recently dropped his upcoming single, titled ‘SEVEN,’ and took the internet by storm. This aforementioned single features not only Jungkook’s sensational vocals but also the collaboration of American rapper and singer Latto. To add to the excitement, the music video for ‘SEVEN’ showcases the presence of actress Han So-hee alongside the charismatic JK.

The essence of both the music video and the song itself revolves around pure love and the joy of spending time with a loved one. The captivating music video commences with Jungkook and Han So-hee portraying a couple engaged in a heated argument inside a bustling restaurant. Throughout the song, the singer tries various tactics to win back his lover, ardently expressing, “Night after night, I’ll be loving you right! Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Seven days a week. Every hour, every minute, every second, you know, night after night, I’ll be loving you right!”

His solo debut with ‘SEVEN‘ seems to have exceeded expectations and fans are not shying away from sharing their extraordinary reactions on social media. One of the fans wrote, “Excuse Me Jeon Jungkook, The Lyrics leave you with afterglow. ITS SO GOOD. HAN SOHEE’S REACTION WHEN JUNGKOOK Work UP. BOYFRIEND JUNGKOOK OMG.” Another social media user tweeted, “This is cinema to me.Another social media user noted, “TKkers, I think we should all say “Thank You” to our baby bunny kook for giving us such amazing song with such a comedic relief. We really needed those laughs tonight.” Another social media user noted, “This song is so Jungkook. OMG I love it.” Another social media user wrote, “Yes, this is the song of the summer. That beat just makes me want to vibe one second and then next dance. Love It!”

Take A Look:

EXCUSE ME JEON JUNGKOOK THE LYRICS" leave you with that afterglow "THE MV ITS SO GOOD , HAN SOHEE 'S REACTION WHEN JUNGKOOK Woke UP 😭 BOYFRIEND JUNGKOOK OMG SEVEN OUT NOW

JUNGKOOK IS HERE

JUNGKOOK SEVEN OUT TODAY

SEVEN BY JUNGKOOK OUT NOW#SEVENbyJUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/hJZZlNTekh — Moonie⁷🌙⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ (@btsot7_613) July 14, 2023

this is cinema to me.pic.twitter.com/i36jNJtBT9 — seven ★ (@fayepjm) July 14, 2023

Tkkers, i think we should all say "Thank You," to our baby bunny Kook for giving us such an amazing song with such a comedic relief. We really needed those laughs tonight. #SevenByJungkookIsComing #Seven_Jungkook #SEVENbyJUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/b1HUxbZhH0 — KPphoenix 🔥💧TK 𐤀 (@PphoenixK) July 14, 2023

This song is so JungKook omg I love it 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rCARjiKLLt — myfriendscallmet (@tlovesorchids) July 14, 2023

Yassssss this is the song of the summer…that beat just makes me want to vibe one second and then next dance…love it!! — ᴮᴱ 💜 📸 Jakki 📸💜 ⁷ We Are Made of Each Other (@JakkiBTSArmy) July 14, 2023

With its lively and refreshing beats, the song is already being hailed as the ultimate ‘summer anthem’ that showcases Jungkook’s captivating charms in a whole new way. It comes as no surprise that the youngest member of BTS excels in every endeavor he pursues. With its catchy melody and heartwarming lyrics, the song not only ignites feelings of love but also showcases Jungkook’s growth as an artist. ‘SEVEN’ is a remarkable testament to his exceptional talent, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what he will conquer next on his musical journey.

