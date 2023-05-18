Priscilla Presley failed in a bid to be buried next to Elvis Presley.

The ‘Naked Gun’ actress had been in dispute with granddaughter Riley Keough over her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s estate, and though the matter was resolved this week, the 77-year-old star had to back down on one matter.

Sources told TMZ that Priscilla wanted a burial spot next to her ex-husband – who died in 1977 – at his Graceland estate, but his final resting place is flanked by the graves of his beloved mother and father.

Her request was described as a “non-starter” so Priscilla backed down without much of a discussion.

She said: “Although I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. It is my family’s and my wish for me to be laid to rest with my daughter and the love of my life when that time comes. We appreciate the love from all of the fans.”

Attorney Ronson J Shamoun, who represented Priscilla, said on Tuesday (16.05.23) at a court hearing in Los Angeles: “The parties would like to report that they’ve reached a settlement.

“The families are happy. Everyone is happy, unified, together, and excited for the future.”

Details of the agreement made between Priscilla and Riley – which is set to be sealed in an additional hearing on Friday 4 August – were not disclosed in court, but TMZ reported the actress was awarded “millions”, whilst her granddaughter’s lawyer Justin Gold told CNN she is “very content”.

Priscilla – who was married to rock and roll legend Elvis from 1967 until 1973 – was recently on tour with her ‘An Evening With Priscilla’ tour and speaking to the audience at one of the dates, she insisted that things were “fine” between herself and her granddaughter and insisted that rumours of a family rift were “not true.”

