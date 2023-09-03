WWE Legend John Cena Breaks Silence On His Retirement From The Game & Says "There Is No Denying The Fact That I'm 46 & Staring Down 47"

John Cena maybe 46 years old already, but he still has an active WWE career and is involved with the company part-time. The wrestler – who is known for granting over 650 wishes through the Make A Wish Foundation, recently opened up about the future of his WWE career and hinted at when he’s likely to retire.

For the unversed, Cena made his WWE comeback by being part of their Friday Night SmackDown. He will be part of it for eight weeks, from September 1 in Hershey to October 27 in Milwaukee. On to the most recent topic, read on to know what he has to say about his WWE retirement.

As reported by Deadline, during a backstage interview at Friday night’s WWE Smackdown, John Cena noted he is not young anymore and with that comes limitations. He said, “Every single chance I get to go out there becomes more and more special. There is no denying the fact that I’m 46 and staring down 47. I’ve been here for over two decades. As I said out there in the ring, the last one is not tonight, but I know it’s soon. To speak candidly, when you’re involved in this every day in a full-time capacity, you just think about what’s next.”

Adding that he is grateful for the continued support he has been receiving from fans and the organization, John Cena continued, “The WWE Universe being gracious to invite me and allow me back to be part of this family, for the last two or three years, I’ve been able to focus on what’s now. I never miss any of those wonderful moments in the ring. I know it may sound repetitive, but so is me saying ‘Never give up,’ and I never mind saying that, so I never mind saying ‘thank you’ to the people that make this special. Without them and them caring, I don’t get to come back.”

Besides being a professional wrestler, John Cena has also ventured into acting and business. On the acting front, Cena has been part of films like The Marine, Bumblebee, The Suicide Squad, Fast 9, Fast 10 and many more. His last big screen appearance was as Kenmaid, a merman Ken in the Robbie Margot and Ryan Gosling-led Barbie.

