Professional wrestler and actor John Cena is making his big WWE comeback this Friday – September 1, and his fans couldn’t be happier. But we now hear that Cena – who will be returning to the professional wrestling promotion with the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, will be part of WWE for a while longer.

Per the company’s recent announcement, Cena will be part of their Friday Night SmackDown for eight weeks, from September 1 in Hershey to October 27 in Milwaukee. Read on to know the details.

WWE recently announced that John Cena will be part of every episode of SmackDown for seven consecutive weeks. However, the announcement did not indicate whether he would wrestle during these appearances – either onscreen or in dark matches.

Taking to Twitter, WWE tweeted, “🎺 @JohnCena is making his #SmackDown return! Tickets available on @Ticketmaster”

As per the announcement, the 16-time World Champion will appear at The Giant Center in Hershey on September 1, followed by the Ball Arena in Denver on September 15. John Cena will then appear at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale (September 22), Golden 1 Centre in Sacramento (September 29), Enterprise Center in St Louis (October 6), Bok Center in Tulsa (October 13), AT&T Center in San Antonio (October 20) and Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee (October 27).

While announcing the news, they also shared that throughout his SmackDown return, Cena – in partnership with Make-A-Wish, will host children and their families in each of the eight cities to experience a WWE event in person. For the unversed, John is the most requested wish granter of all time, having granted more than 650 wishes for children across the globe in the last several years.

As previously announced by the company, John Cena will also appear at the WWE Superstar Spectacle at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in India on Friday, September 8.

