WWE is well-known and loved for holding several wrestling matches and tournaments for decades now. While they have a strong fanbase – for giving the world some amazing wrestlers to follow, they are even known for making segments/videos to boost their TRP/viewership which is downright disgusting. And today, we are talking about one such low involving Triple H (Paul) and Kane (Glenn).

Years ago, ahead of a Paul Michael Levesque and Glenn Thomas Jacobs fight – that would have the former defending his title, the company made a video to get under the skin of the latter. Scroll below to know what they did and even watch the video.

As reported by IBTimes, Triple H and WWE once decided to play mind games with Kane and put him off his game. For the same, he brought up an episode from the Big Red Machine’s past and revealed that his rival was responsible for the death of a girl called Katie Vick. The story goes as follows: Katie was Kane’s friend, and he was driving her home after a party one day. There, they got into an accident which killed her, and he suffered a broken arm, and he has regretted that incident ever since.

Triple H used the horrible incident to get his opponent on edge and defend his title. While the story was enough to get under Kane’s skin, it turned nauseating when HHH interrupted the retelling of the events and claimed that the police – through investigation, found traces of the latter’ semen on her. But what he did makes it even worse. The World Heavyweight Champion joked that the presence of the semen proved Kane having had s*x with the girl – but didn’t specify whether it was before or after her death, aka he suggested his rival was a necrophiliac. He even claimed he had the tape of Kane having s*x with Katie and showed it to the entire world.

We came across the video Triple H spoke about, and it shows him – wearing a Kane-like mask, entering a wake room where the supposed casket with Katie Vick’s body lies. Pretending to be Kane, he opens the casket with a mannequin (pretending to be a deceased Vick) and proceeds to undress her by taking off her panties and then stripping himself. He then jumps into the casket and pretends to have s*x with it.

Check out the clip here: (Warning: Mature Content)

#OnThisDayInWWE 20 years ago on #WWERaw: The Katie Vick storyline plunges to a new low (the lowest in WWE history?) with Triple H dressed as Kane, having sex with a mannequin that is supposed to be a corpse: “I screwed your brains out!” pic.twitter.com/RTnjEmYUJ2 — On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) October 21, 2022

What did you think of this WWE stunt? How low do you think it went? Let us know in the comments.

