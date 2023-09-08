Austrian professional wrestler Walter Hahn – who is better known across the globe by his ring name ‘Gunther,’ has made history. The 36-year-old wrestler has now become the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion – that too in his first reign. Read on to know more about him and details concerning his achievement.

Walter began his WWE career in early 2019 by debuting on the NXT UK brand and becoming a one-time NXT United Kingdom Champion. He then featured in the primary NXT brand in January 2022 – the event where he was given the ring name Gunther. After that, he was promoted to the main roster on SmackDown in April 2022 and won the Intercontinental title in June.

Talking about his latest accomplishment, as reported by comicbook, Gunther has made history today – September 8. As per the report, today is the 455th day that Walter Hahn holds the WWE Intercontinental Champion title. The record was previously held by WWE Hall of Famer Honky Tonk Man. Born Roy Wayne Farris, the now-retired wrestler – who earned the title in 1988, had a 454-day reign. This achievement now makes Walter Hahn the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all time.

In recent years, only five WWE superstars have had WWE Intercontinental Title reigns that went over 200 days. This includes Shelton Benjamin – 244 days, Cody Rhodes – 236 days, Randy Orton – 210 days, Shawn Michaels -202 days and Shinsuke Nakamura – 201 days.

Last month, while interacting with the same publication, Gunther had said, “If I get the chance to be in the Royal Rumble, then I aim to win it. I think that’s a possibility,” before adding, “Yes, because I don’t plan on losing the Intercontinental Championship.”

