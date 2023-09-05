Phillip Jack Brooks – better known by his ring name CM Punk- has recently made the headlines because he was fired from AEW (All Elite Wrestling) on September 2. The professional wrestler – who was with WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) from 2005 to 2014, joined the Jacksonville company in 2021 and was recently terminated owing to an altercation with Jack Perry backstage.

With his wrestling career with AEW now over, his future in the wrestling world is uncertain. However, a recent report claims WWE may be interested in bringing him back into their folds. Read on to know all about it.

As reported by Sportskeeds, Dave Meltzer – of Wrestling Observer Radio stated that while WWE did not show any interest in CM Punk when he was trying to buy back his AEW contract in December 2022, things at the company have changed now. This is due to the wrestling company’s new management and Punk now being a free agent.

The site noted, “Dave Meltzer said on WOR that while WWE didn’t pursue CM Punk when he was pursuing an AEW buyout ten months ago, they might when he’s a true free agent: ‘You just don’t know. It’s different people in charge. It’s a different time.’ (H/T Cagesideseats)”

As per previous reports, CM Punk has tried returning to WWE twice since his controversial exit from the wrestling company nine years ago. This includes the time he was hired as a host on the ‘WWE Backstage’ panel show by Fox in 2019 – it was made absolutely clear that Punk’s contract was with the broadcast company and not with WWE. Reportedly, Fox asked WWE to sign Phillip Jack Brooks then, but 78-year-old Vince McMahon strongly opposed it, saying, “We’ll sign anyone but him.”

The other incident was when the Second City Saint tried to get out of his AEW contract, but WWE ‘made the decision not to use him’.

