Sarah Jessica Parker needs no introduction. The actress, who has pulled off one of the most iconic TV characters, Carrie Bradshaw, is not only immensely talented but also as beautiful as one might imagine. She has defied all age-related myths as she shines bright as the sun at 58. One can feel her charm when she steps in a room as she recently attended the New York City Ballet’s 2023 Fall Gala, it was indeed a delight for her fans.As paparazzi at the gala was eager to capture her having a conversation with other attendees, many photographers yelled at other actors and are now receiving massive backlash.

SJP began her acting career at a very early age with Broadway in 1970s. By the end of the 70s, she made her film debut and later began starring in the TV series Square Pegs. Now, the actress is globally known for her role in the TV show and later adopted film series Sex And The City.

There are various events taking place in NYC and the latest one was New York City Ballet’s 2023 Fall Gala. The event saw many celebrities clad in beautiful ensembles arriving at the venue. Among them, Sarah Jessica Parker stole hearts as she looked absolutely stunning in a black Carolina Herrera dress, which was seemingly a nod to her white tulle mini dress that she wore portraying Carrie Bradshaw in the opening sequence of Sex And The City.

A video, by @MickmickNYC, from the event is now going viral on social media in which eager photographers could be heard asking other actors to step aside so that they could capture Sarah Jessica Parker making conversation. The And Just Like That actress was talking to someone at the event where Glee fame Dianna Agron and actor Jeremy O Harris were also greeting others. As the two stars were standing between the photographers and SJP, they yelled at them “Excuse us” and “You’re blocking an important photo.”

As Dianna Agron and Jeremy O Harris step aside, the paparazzi further pans the camera at them and allegedly say “Who is she?” Reacting to the clip, netizens are slamming the shutterbugs for being rude to other attendees. Watch the clip shared by Pop Crave here:

Photographers yell at Dianna Agron and Jeremy O. Harris, telling them to get out of the way for Sarah Jessica Parker at the New York City Ballet’s 2023 Fall Gala. 🎥: @MickmickNYC pic.twitter.com/zKpuhVvBt9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 6, 2023

A Twitter user wrote, “That’s not the way to treat people,” while another mentioned, “Fr it was rude.”

Another user penned, “Why were they yelling?? It wasn’t necessary.”

“The timeless elegance of red carpet diplomacy, where photographers graciously remind everyone of their place in the celebrity pecking order. Such refined manners at the New York City Ballet’s Gala!” a fourth user added a sarcastic remark.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comments.

