Brie Larson – who will soon be seen on the big screen alongside Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan in The Marvels, is a fashionista. The actress, known for playing Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, makes sure heads turn and jaws drop whenever she walks the red carpet or turns into a muse for a photoshoot.

Today, we are taking you to 2017, when Brie cast a spell on the world and had her fans marvel at her s*xy curves while posing for a magazine photoshoot. Please scroll down to check out this sensual look and learn a little more about the ensemble and how she styled it.

While recently looking at some old pictures of Hollywood actresses on Twitter, we came across Brie Larson’s hot AF photoshoot for Vanity Fair’s May 2017 cover. While the ‘Captain Marvel’ actress rocked an off-the-shoulder sequined dress with an overlapping around the neckline, it’s one of her inside looks that caught our attention. This still saw the MCU superhero looking sensual while soaking in some Vitamin D in an outdoor shoot.

The look that caught our attention has Brie Larson flaunting her s*xy curves in a figure-hugging sparkling dress from the Chanel Haute Couture collection. The silver dress, completely covered in a foil-like material with a textured style to catch the eye, featured a plunging neckline with the actress’ cleav*ge on display for the world to see. The ensemble’s fine straps made sure her toned arms were in focus, too. Check out her look here:

This look, styled by Jessica Diehl, was styled without any accessorization to keep the shoot’s focus solely on the actress’ curves, made more pronounced by the figure-hugging dress. The makeup – also done by Chanel, included Brie wearing creamy red-brown lipstick with a little gloss over it, perfectly styled eyebrows, bronze eye makeup with a hint of cream shimmer, and a slight blush. For this look, Larson’s deep brown, sun-kissed locks could blow free in the summer sun.

Check out Brie Larson’s other sensual look from the same photoshoot here:

New | Brie Larson for Vanity Fair, 2017. pic.twitter.com/e04a0LlBJZ — Brie Larson News (@BrieNews) April 25, 2017

