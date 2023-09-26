The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us some of the most versatile actors over the years, and they also happen to be some of the highest-paid people in Hollywood. While we all have our favourite superheroes in MCU, two men won People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title, including Chris Evans and Paul Rudd. Once, during a virtual interview, the Captain America actor asked Paul about his p*nis size, and the Ant-Man actor’s response was quite savage. Scroll below to read the scoop.

All the Marvel actors share a great camaraderie with each other and are good friends. During their interviews, they never miss an opportunity to troll or praise each other on public platforms. And while the cutest from the lot would be Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, we love Paul and Chris too.

Back in the day, during the video chat interview on Variety’s Actor On Actor issue, Paul Rudd was asked about the next instalment of the Ant-Man movie, but he remained tight-lipped about it without giving any information.

According to E!news, Paul admitted that he would ‘not going to be able to say anything.’ But to lighten the atmosphere, Chris Evans asked, “I might as well ask you what your paychecks are,” and the Captain America actor immediately quipped and added, “I don’t know. Paul, what’s your penis size?”

Responding to Evans, Paul Rudd said, “It’s even bigger than my paycheck,” and concluded by saying, “Put in your own Ant-Man joke there.” Haha, we love the fun banter of these two!

What are your thoughts on Paul giving a savage response to Chris Evans when asked about his p*nis size? Tell us in the space below.

