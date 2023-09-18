Robert Downey Jr needs no introduction. Throughout his illustrious career, the actor has pulled off many roles with sheer brilliance, leaving his millions of fans spellbound. Much like his movie character Tony Stark, RDJ also lives life king-size, and everything he owns is a euphemism for luxury. The ‘Iron Man’ star has an eye for luxury watches, and it is hard to put a value on his collection as many of them are indeed priceless.

RDJ began his acting career by playing small roles in movies and shows. Throughout the 80s and 90s, he appeared in several films and shows as he made his name in the industry. Things took a drastic turn for good as he was the first actor to be roped in for the first movie in the Marvel Cinematics Universe, the 2008 flick Iron Man. The rest is history as RDJ was shot to global fame and his popularity had no bounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back, Robert Downey Jr is always among the best-dressed celebs at every star-studded party. He makes sure to look neat and handsome in the most luxurious suits, but it is his watch collection that catches our eye. Take a look at the actor’s priceless wristwatch collection here.

1. Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Bruce Lee Special Edition 601.CI.1138.VR.BLF15

Robert Downey Jr is an avid collector of not only the most expensive watches ever, but also the rare ones. He is a proud owner of Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Bruce Lee Special Edition watch, which was made as a tribute to the martial arts legend and actor. Only 75 pieces of this watch were made, and one belongs to RDJ. The watch is priced at $29,000.

By joining hands with the Bruce Lee Foundation, Hublot created a watch as a tribute to an immortal legend. pic.twitter.com/BbmQlZkyBE — Hublot (@Hublot) November 28, 2015

2. Jaeger-LeCoultre AMVOX3 Tourbillon GMT

The Sherlock Holmes star has a knack for collectable timepieces and Jaeger-LeCoultre AMVOX3 Tourbillon GMT is surely a perfect one for his collection. The limited edition watch is made with black ceramic and platinum and comes with its original box and papers. This watch is limited to just 300 pieces and no wonder Robert Downey Jr got his hands on one of them. It is priced at approximately $92,500.

3. De Bethune DB28T Rose Gold

The Avengers star also has a De Bethune DB28T Rose Gold in his collection, whose case is made with 18k rose gold and zirconium, while the silver and black dial is tourbillon. It is known to be the lighest and fastest tourbillon and is priced at a whopping $100,000.

De Bethune DB28T Tourbillon Rose Gold เป็นนาฬิกาปี2013 ตอนนี้ราคาประมาณ95K สงสัยคงต้องรอวันพรีเมียร์เจ๊ถึงจะใส่หลักแสนมาให้ดู 😎 pic.twitter.com/dA26FzU0ti — 🌈⎊Poi!⎊🌈||🐺🧊||🐓🥴 (@tsuzureori) April 8, 2019

4. Urwerk UR-110RG

It is safe to say Urwerk UR-110RG is a piece of art, and every person who owns it must be extremely proud. The watch does not have a regular hour and minute hand but a unique design, which is an example of sheer brilliance. This avant-garde design made in titanium is inspired by space travel and science fiction. The watch, which shines on Robert Downey Jr’s wrist, is priced at $115,000.

5. Urwerk UR-111C Black Cobra

Another timepiece that shines bright on the Oppenheimer star’s wrist is the Urwerk UR-111C Black Cobra. Made in black-coated steel and titanium, the watch is a mechanical masterpiece which shows the brand’s unique way of displaying time. The watch is priced at a whopping CHF 130,000, which is approximately $145,000.

Urwerk UR-111C Black Cobra. 25 szt. 130 000 CHF pic.twitter.com/mJNoCIjzSH — Wojciech W. Ruda (@leminerai) May 8, 2019

6. Greubel Forsey GMT Tourbillon

Greubel Forsey GMT Tourbillon is indeed priceless, and Robert Downey Jr is the man who can not only own it but wear it with style. The watch has a stunning dial with two time zones and is powered by a tourbillon. The actor wore it at Avengers: Infinity War premiere, as it was no less than any infinity stone. You might want to sit to check its price as the watch, limited to 22 pieces, retails at $605,000.

💷😎🍾🤖”Iron man” himself wearing the GREUBEL FORSEY GMT Tourbillon💷🤑💕 Tab?? $605,000 USD 😉 pic.twitter.com/Yt6aDR3Vr6 — 💓Wrist Watch Porn⌚ (@wristwatchbliss) November 5, 2018

Well, this is called a collection.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Brad Pitt Once Revealed The Trick To Keep His S*xual Life Alive With Angelina Jolie Was To Sneak Out To Hotels When Managing Six Kids At Home Became Difficult: “You Got To Leave”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News