It is safe to say that Jason Momoa is currently at the peak of his career. The actor has indeed come a long way as he began his journey with modelling. His breakthrough came with the 1999 show Baywatch: Hawaii as he became one of the lifeguards in red, but ended up becoming his career-ending project. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Momoa was born and raised in Hawaii. In order to earn a living, the actor became a model at the age of 19 and was soon cast in the spinoff of the TV series Baywatch.

He played the role of Jason Ioane in Baywatch: Hawaii for two years before the show was cancelled due to low rating in 2001. As he played one of the most popular characters in the series, Jason Momoa might have thought finding another acting job would be easy, well, it was not as casting agents did not take him seriously.

In 2015, the Aquaman star talked to Entertainment Weekly and recalled how he was having the “time of his life” playing the lifeguard in the show, but things changed when it ended as he had to face a hard time in his professional career. Jason Momoa said, “I fell in love with acting because of it, but it was sort of the hardest thing because people think you’re from Baywatch. And you’re like, ‘Dude, I’m not f*cking anything like Baywatch, buddy.’ And you kind of get labelled as that.”

The Justice League star added how featuring on the show put a pause on his acting career for years as he could not even find an acting agent. He said, “They don’t take you seriously. They think you’re a pretty boy, this and that. It’s just, ‘F*ck you, man. This ain’t me.’ So I spent a lot of my career trying to dig myself out of a hole of something people try to put you into.”

Well, things did change for good, as he is now known across the world.

