Chris Hemsworth is one of the most handsome actors in Hollywood, but the fame and success took a little time to come to him, and it came in abundance when he portrayed the role of Thor in MCU. Things were so bad at one point in time that he decided to quit acting and leave Hollywood. The actor, in an interview, opened up about the hard times he faced in his career, and to know more in detail about what he said, keep scrolling below!

Hemsworth is known for playing the God of Thunder in the MCU and is loved for his on-screen portrayal of the character, but he is also adored by many for his loving nature. he is one of the OG Avengers in the comic book/superhero franchise, and hopefully will continue to play the role for a bit more time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few years back, Thor star Chris Hemsworth sat for an interview with Men’s Health, where he opened up about the struggles he went through in his initial acting career. The actor said, “I was about to quit. I always wanted to act, and one of the first things I wanted to do when I got any money was pay my parents’ house off. I’d asked Dad once when he thought he’d pay it off, and he said, “Honestly, probably never.” Most people are in that boat, and I wanted to change that. So, I was super active with auditions. Then in that eight-month period, I got more and more anxious, to the point where I couldn’t harness that energy.”

Chris Hemsworth continued and revealed how he once questioned his career choice and thought to himself, “Why did I start this?” Talking about how he would convince himself to carry on, he added, “I was trying to convince myself I wasn’t nervous before auditions rather than grabbing hold of it and going, [deep intake of breath] “Use it, raise up your awareness here, sharpen your focus. And then my mentality changed, which came from being at a point where I was like, “I’m going to go back to Australia.”

The Avengers actor further said, “I had one more audition where I was like, “Do this for his house. Think about reasons other than yourself.” That was for The Cabin in the Woods, and I got that job, and from there, I got Red Dawn. And then I got Thor.”

His fans would rejoice that he didn’t quit, and we got one of the most loved Marvel characters in him; he appeared in the role of Thor in his solo film, Love and Thunder, and while the film didn’t fare as expected, there are reports of a fifth instalment in the franchise.

Chris Hemsworth was last seen in Netflix’s Extraction 2. And for more such throwbacks on him, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Gets Pulled Up For Her Acting Chops In American Horror Story As Netizens Compare Her To Her Mother Kris Jenner: “She Showing Her A*s Is Not Acting”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News