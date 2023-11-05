It was in 2013 that we met Rani from Kangana Ranaut’s Queen. She was resilient, she was strong and she took a solo honeymoon trip. Kangana’s Rani is probably one of the most inspiring characters ever made and to date fans remember the iconic Rani. Now, ten years later, Vikas Bahl has announced that there will be a sequel to the film and fans are super excited. Will Rani look for her forever love, or will she take on another adventure around the world? Guess we will have to wait and watch. Meanwhile, producer Vikramaditya Motwane has revealed some more details about the upcoming sequel.

Talking to a media portal, the producer said that the first Queen worked because it had an exceptional storyline and premise. He says that makers are competing against the first film as it will be difficult to recreate the magic again. However, if the makers can recreate it, Motwane feels the film should be made!

Motwane told News18, “If it’s the right story then of course. It all depends on the story. The first Queen worked because it was a very magical story and premise. You’re up against it because you have to create that same magic all over again, and that’s what is difficult. But, yes, if they can create that magic all over again, by all means.”

Queen also starred Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon. Fans loved Kangana and the supporting cast’s performance and the beautiful storyline. Kangana Ranaut was praised for her work and won accolades for the film.

The film was initially offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan, but she turned down the film. The actress, in an interview, maintained her stand and said she had no regrets rejecting the film. However, Queen helped Kangana bag a National Award for the Best Actress of the Year and fans love Rani to date.

On the other hand, Kangana’s recently released film Tejas has failed to perform at the box office. Fans are disappointed and theatres have been empty since the release of the film.

