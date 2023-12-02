Animal Box Office Day 2: Over 1.1 Million Tickets Sold Overtaking Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Only From One Ticketing Platform, This Rage Won't Age!

We know you must already have heard so much about Animal, Ranbir Kapoor nailing it, misogyny, Alpha male, blah blah blah. But this has nothing to do with any of that; it’s just an interesting box office fact about how this film is giving “Selling like hotcakes” a new meaning because these tickets are getting sold at blazing speed.

We’ve been tracking the tickets selling every hour from 6 am today, and we have a lot to talk about, so as Pathaan says, “Apni kursi ki peti bandh lo, mausam bigadne wala hai.”

The movie from 6-7 am in the morning started with selling around 8,000 tickets/hour, and within an hour, it jumped more than double, clocking to 20,000 tickets from 7-8 am. The madness was just starting because the 8 am figure tripled to 60,000 tickets/hour by 10 am, and this is where every RK fan started celebrating.

7 hours of Animal > 6 days of Tiger 3

By 1 pm, Animal was amassing around 80,000 tickets/hour, and this was getting out of hand. For reference, Ranbir Kapoor’s film booked around 3,60,000 tickets in 7 hours till 2 pm compared to 4,75,000 tickets Tiger 3 managed to advance book in the span of 6 days from 4th to 10th November. We know both are not the same, as one is advance booking and one is day 2 booking, but still, 6 days and 7 hours are also miles apart from each other.

From 74,000 tickets/hour from 3 pm, Animal collected in a similar range till 9 pm (71,000 tickets/hour), closing its day at a humongous 55,000 tickets/hour from 11 pm – 12 am.

Below are the hourly details of Animal’s tickets sold from 6 am to 11:59 pm on day 2:

6-7 am: 8,000

7-8 am: 20,000

8-9 am: 38,000

9-10 am: 60,000

10-11 am: 74,000

11 am -12 pm: 78,000

12-1 pm: 80,000

1-2 pm: 74,000

2-3 pm: 67,000

3-4 pm: 61,000

4-5 pm: 63,000

5-6 pm: 67,000

6-7 pm: 69,000

7-8 pm: 70,000

8-9 pm: 71,000

9-10 pm: 66,000

10-11 pm: 55,000

11-12 am: 49,000

Total: 10,70,000 from 6 am to 11.59 pm

Beating Shah Rukh Khan’s day 2 of Jawan!

Please note this is a rough number from the all-day reporting on BMS, and the overall number could vary a little, but this is a ballpark figure to get an idea of the rampage Animal box office was on day 2. This still misses 6-hour figures from 12.01 am to 5.59 am in the morning, and because it’s not much of an active time for booking tickets, we’ll assume the film might have sold around 70-80,000 tickets during the night.

Adding all this, Sandeep Reddy Vanga & Ranbir Kapoor’s already super-hit actioner sold 1.1 million tickets on day 2 through just one ticketing platform. If we go by the same second-day data of Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan, it had sold slightly less than 1.1 million tickets, allowing Animal to overtake.

