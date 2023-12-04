Sam Bahadur showed some momentum over the weekend gone by with Sunday collections growing as well. After collecting 6.25 crores on Friday, Saturday grew to 9 crores and now Sunday collections have come to 10.30 crores. Yes, had these been Saturday collections then the momentum would have been considered excellent as that would have taken Sunday to 13-14 crores range at least. However, with Animal running in parallel and collecting upwards of 60 crores on each of the days during the weekend, Sam Bahadur is fighting it out for itself.

Still, the fact remains that growth has come because the film could easily have just gotten into a surrender more. However, just like Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw who never gave up and played on the front foot, even his biography is following the same path and is trying to make the most of this warzone that it has found itself in. What it needs to know is to hold its front from today onwards, pun intended. The need of the hour is that today it gathers at the very least 5 crores, though something in the 5.50-6 crores zone would be a far more comfortable position.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer has now crossed the 25 crores mark over the weekend and stands at 25.55 crores. At the very least, it would be aiming at the first-week score of 45 crores because that will ensure that the film will play on for three weeks till the arrival of Dunki and Salaar, and in the process enjoy a lifetime in the vicinity of 75 crores, which would be good.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

