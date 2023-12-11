In 10 days flat, Animal has managed to enter the 400 crore club at the Indian box office, making it the 4th Bollywood film in 2023 to do so after Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan. With this, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has witnessed a jump in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking and has beaten renowned filmmakers like Kabir Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Keep reading to know more!

What is Koimoi Directors’ Ranking?

For those who aren’t aware, in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index, aka Directors’ Ranking, we rank directors on the basis of their films in coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in a 100-crore club, 200 points for a film in a 200-crore club, and so on. For each film in the top 10 grossers overseas, 50 points are given.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s current status in Directors’ Ranking

Earlier, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had a total of 500 points, but with Animal’s entry in the 400 crore club at the Indian box office, Vanga’s tally has gone up. As the film has also made it to the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood, he has got 50 more points. So, as of now, Vanga’s tally stands at 650 points in the Directors’ Ranking.

Vanga beats Kabir Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Anil Sharma

With 650 points in the kitty, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has beaten Anil Sharma (500 points) and Sanjay Leela Bhansali (600 points). He is also in a tie with Kabir Khan (650 points) but is placed higher at 7th because Vanga’s highest net grosser (Animal) is ahead of Khan’s highest net grosser (Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 320.34 crores) in terms of collection.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has also leveled the score with Atlee, and to beat him in the ranking, Animal will need to beat the lifetime of Jawan (640.42 crores). To learn more, visit the ‘Directors’ Power Index’ here.

More about Animal

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is raking in record-breaking numbers globally despite its share of criticism. In the first 10 days, the film has entered the 700 crore club and currently stands at 717.46 crores gross. In India, it has earned 432 crores net.

