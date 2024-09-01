Stree 2 has entered the rampage mode, with the ticket sales on the eighteenth day taking the total sales to 9.64 million. The horror-comedy on the third Sunday has beasted yet again and the ticket sales promise an unbelievable number on cards.

Stree 2 Ticket Sales Day 18

Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao‘s film jumped huge on the third Sunday at the ticket window, selling almost 2.43 lakh tickets till 9 PM. This is way more than the number of tickets sold on the third Saturday (day 17), recorded ticket sales of 2.15 lakh till 9 PM.

Surpassing Rajinikanth’s Jailer

On the third Saturday, the film surpassed Rajinikanth’s Jailer in the list of highest ticket sales in the lifetime theatrical run of a film. Jailer stood at number 5 on the list with 9.21 million sold tickets, but the horror comedy snatched away the position on the third Saturday.

Eyeing Gadar 2’s 9.80 Million Ticket Sales

Stree 2 currently stands at 9.64 million Ticket Sales and is only 20 lakh away from destroying Gadar 2’s 9.80 million sales, pushing Sunny Deol to number 5 on the list and occupying the spot as the fourth biggest ticket sales for an Indian film.

Biggest Third Sunday Ticket Sale

The horror-comedy recorded the biggest ticket sale on the third Sunday compared to recent biggies as it surpassed the total number of sold tickets for Jawan, Animal & Kalki 2898 AD.

Here are the registered numbers for the biggest ticket sales on the 3rd Sunday.

1. Stree 2: 243K* (till 9 pm)

2. Kalki 2898 AD: 228K

3. Jawan: 207K

4. Animal: 191K

