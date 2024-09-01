Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 has become a box office juggernaut, and despite running in its third week, it is showing no signs of slowing down. The film has immensely benefitted from a lack of competition in theatres, and again this weekend, it is set to create a history at the Indian box office in terms of Hindi collection of all time. Amid this, the film has unleashed a glorious feat in Mumbai. Keep reading to know more!

Mumbai has always been the biggest market for Bollywood films, and over the years, the potential has just increased. In the post-pandemic era, several films have grossed over 100 crores here, and the Amar Kaushik directorial is the latest entrant on the list. The list is topped by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and it’s been ruling the top spot since 2017.

Stree 2, the latest entrant on the list, has earned around 139 crores so far from Mumbai alone, becoming the 5th highest-grossing film in the city. It has surpassed the collection of Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which had a dream run in the city and earned a staggering 137 crores at the box office.

Soon, Stree 2 will surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (141 crores) and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 (147 crores) to grab the 3rd spot on the list. It’ll be interesting to see if it surpasses Pathaan’s 166 crores.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films in Mumbai:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – 190 crores

Pathaan (2023) – 166 crores

Gadar 2 (2023) – 147 crores

Jawan (2023) – 141 crores

Stree 2 (2024) – 139 crores

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) – 137 crores

KGF Chapter 2 (2022) – 135 crores

Animal (2023) – 113 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – 109 crores

Kalki 2898 AD (2024) – 108 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

