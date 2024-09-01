Cheers to Maddock Films for officially delivering the first 500 crore grosser of the year 2024 as Stree 2 enters the club in a swift entry. It took the horror comedy only 18 days, and it is the sixth Hindi film to enter the 500-crore club. However, where it stands in the list of the fastest 500 crore films is still a question.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 18

According to the early trends, Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao‘s film, also starring Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi, has earned in the range of 22 – 25 crore on day 18. This collection, for the third Sunday, takes the weekend to an all-time high as well.

On day 16, the third Friday, the horror-comedy earned 9.25 crore at the box office, followed by 17.40 crore on the third Saturday (day 17). On day 18, the third Sunday (September 1), the film might have taken a massive jump of around 170% from the third Friday to earn in the range of 22 – 25 crore.

Stree 2 Beats Jawan?

If the film has managed to touch the upper range, which is 25 crore, it has then taken the total of 18 days to almost 505 crore. It needs 90 lakh more than the expected number to beat Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan as the fastest 500 crore film of Hindi Cinema. Currently, Atlee’s film takes the spot with 505.90 crore box office collection in 19 days!

Here are the six Hindi films that have made their entry to the elite 500 crore club, along with the days taken to reach the mark.

1. Jawan: 505.94 crore | 18 days

2. Stree 2: 500+ crore | 18 days* (Expected Number)

3. Gadar 2: 501.17 crore | 24 days

4. Pathaan: 500.05 crore | 28 days

5. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 500.13 crore | 34 days

6. Animal: 500.15 crore | 39 days

