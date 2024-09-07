Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time marked a thunderous start, displaying the sheer stardom of the Kollywood superstar. However, with reviews being mixed and Friday being a regular working day, the film witnessed an expected dip on day 2. At the worldwide box office, the estimated drop was higher than 40%. Still, a strong total has been amassed, putting the film ahead of Dhanush’s Raayan to become the biggest Kollywood grosser of 2024. Keep reading for a detailed report!

With The GOAT, Vijay scored his second century on the opening day, with Leo being the first. With this feat, he joined Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas to become the only Indian actor to score two centuries on the opening day. After such a glorious start, the film maintained a good hold by staying above 50 crores gross.

Specifically talking about day 2, The Greatest Of All Time earned 26 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals 30.68 crores gross. In overseas, it amassed an estimated collection of 25 crores gross, pushing the estimated worldwide collection to 55.68 crores gross. It’s a drop of 45.29% as compared to day 1’s 101.78 crores gross.

After 2 days, The Greatest Of All Time has earned 71 crores net in India, which equals 83.78 crores gross. It has earned 73.68 crores gross in overseas. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the estimated worldwide box office collection stands at 157.46 crores gross.

With 157.46 crores gross, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer surpassed the global lifetime of Maharaja (109.13 crores gross), Indian 2 (150.94 crores gross), and even Raayan (155.92 crores gross) to become the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2024. It’s really commendable that the biggie achieved this feat in 2 days flat.

Breakdown of The Greatest Of All Time’s 2-day worldwide collection:

India net – 71 crores

India gross – 83.78 crores

Overseas gross – 73.68 crores

Worldwide gross – 157.46 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

