Reagan Box Office (North America): Indie Biopic Dethrones Marvel's Juggernaut Deadpool & Wolverine From Top Spot On Its First Thursday

Against all odds, the indie biopic Reagan is having a modest showing at the box office in its first week. The film that chronicles the rise and presidency of Ronald Reagan topped the domestic box office charts in its first Thursday outing, surpassing multiple holdover blockbuster titles, including Deadpool and Wolverine. Reagan continues to perform well at the box office despite failing to impress critics.

A day after taking the No. 2 spot at the domestic box office on its first Wednesday, Reagan successfully dethroned Deadpool and Wolverine from the top spot on Thursday, September 5, 2024. The indie biopic starring Dennis Quaid as Ronald Reagan was released in theaters on August 30, 2024.

During its debut Labor Day weekend, Reagan was the only new entry to break into the top five films at the domestic box office. The film came in third behind Marvel juggernaut Deadpool & Wolverine and Disney’s sci-fi horror Alien: Romulus.

Despite blistering critical reviews, Reagan endeared itself to the audience and continued to climb the charts in its first week. The film placed second at the box office behind “Deadpool & Wolverine” every day this week. On Wednesday, September 4, 2024, Reagan defeated Alien: Romulus at the domestic box office, earning second place with $883K. Deadpool and Wolverine retained the top spot, making $887K on its seventh Wednesday, and Alien Romulus fell to the third spot with $668.6K.

However, Reagan topped the chart on its first Thursday, dethroning Deadpool and Wolverine from the top spot. The indie biopic made $845.1K against Deadpool 3’s $762K on Thursday (via The Numbers). Reagan’s domestic total stands at $13.3 Million. We have not included the new entry Beetlejuice Beetlejuice which took in $13 million in Thursday paid previews.

Reagan failed to impress critics, landing a 21% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the audience score is much higher, at 98%.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Koimoi has not independently verified them.

