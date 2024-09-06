Reagan Box Office (North America): Beats Alien Romulus To Take #2 Spot After Raking In Over $800K On First Wednesday

Showbiz Direct’s biopic Reagan continues its stronghold at the domestic box office despite going up against superhero and sci-fi blockbusters. The indie biopic took the No. 2 spot at the domestic box office on its first Wednesday.

The film starring Dennis Quaid came in third behind Marvel juggernaut Deadpool & Wolverine and Disney’s sci-fi horror Alien: Romulus during its debut Labor Day weekend. Reagan took in $9.2 million during the Labor Day weekend, dethroning Romantic Drama It Ends With Us from the third spot.

Reagan has continued to perform well at the box office and even defeated Alien: Romulus at the domestic box office on its first Wednesday. According to The Numbers, Reagan came in second only to Deadpool and Wolverine, taking in over $800K on September 4, 2024. The movie earned $883K on Wednesday. The film’s total gross stands at $12.4 million.

Meanwhile, Deadpool and Wolverine earned $887K on its seventh Wednesday, and Alien Romulus fell to the third spot with $668.6K. Reagan has exceeded box office expectations despite some worst reviews plaguing the film. The Daily Beast called Reagan “the worst movie of the year”, adding, “You may have suspected that this MAGA-tinged hagiography would be absolute trash, but it turns out you didn’t think low enough.”

The Washington Post added, “The faithful for whom ‘Reagan’ was made aren’t likely to see that it’s a hagiography as rosy and shallow as anything in a Kremlin May Day parade. As pop-culture propaganda — popaganda, if you will — the movie’s strictly for true believers. As history, it’s worthless.”

However, the film won over the audience. It has a 98% audience score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes and an A grade on CinemaScore.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince: Did Snape Really Kill Dumbledore?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News