“Reagan,” a biopic starring Dennis Quaid as the 40th U.S. president, was the only new release with a competitive edge over holdover films that opened earlier this summer. Despite a slow start, the film rose up the domestic box office chart during its debut Labor Day weekend, defeating all new entries and one blockbuster mid-summer release.

Reagan held a Thursday preview and was off to a disappointing start, earning $525K. The film opened to $2.6 million on Friday, August 30, 2024. However, Reagan exceeded expectations in the four-day Labor Day weekend, thwarting several other new releases. It also soared up the domestic box office chart, settling at the number four spot.

Reagan was released in the final weekend of August, alongside several films, including the Blumhouse AI horror movie Afraid, Casey Affleck sci-fi movie Slingshot, the L.A. riots film 1992, and the human trafficking feature City of Dreams. They all underperformed at the box office. However, Reagan soared up the domestic box office chart during the Labor Day weekend, settling at the #4 spot.

Variety said the biopic earned $7.4 million over the three-day weekend. The film is projected to earn $9.2 million by Monday, September 2, 2024. This put Reagan above the blockbuster Twisters release, which ranked #5 with a $7.1 million take in its seventh 3-day weekend in theaters. The film is projected to earn $8.7 Million by Monday.

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine continued to reign supreme, with a 3-day weekend total of $15.2 million and a projected four-day total of $19.5 million. Alien: Romulus has maintained its position at No. 2 with a $9.3 million 3-day weekend total and a projected four-day total of $11.5 million.

Meanwhile, the Blake Lively romance It Ends with Us has remained firm at No. 3. With a $7.4 million three-day weekend haul and $9.5 million projected four-day take.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

