Akshay Kumar has been possibly everything in his capacity to satisfy fans with good content at the box office. He’s been playing with different genres, but nothing seems to be clicking with the masses. His recent outing, Khel Khel Mein, is another flop added to his filmography. Scroll below for details on the closing collections.

About Khel Khel Mein

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the 2024 comedy-drama is based on the Italian film Perfect Strangers. The ensemble cast includes Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. The multi-starrer was expected to attract footfalls at the ticket windows. However, the pre-release hype was negligible, and the film eventually suffered at the ticket windows.

Budget vs Box Office Collection

Khel Khel Mein is made on a budget of a whopping 100 crores. As per multiple sources, Akshay Kumar charged 60 crores in salary. But the film couldn’t even recover the cost paid to the superstar. It made 40.32 crores net at the Indian box office, which is about 47.57 crores in gross earnings.

Bollywood fans in the overseas markets also could not resonate with the content. The international total concluded at only 10 crores. All in all, Khel Khel Mein ended its worldwide run at 57.57 crores gross.

Could recover nearly 50% of the budget

Taking into consideration the domestic run, Khel Khel Mein recovered nearly 50% of its budget. This is just another occasion when a Bollywood film has suffered due to high fees paid to the leading actors. We’ve recently witnessed Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar voicing their opinion against it. And looking at the figures, can we really blame them?

Unfortunately, Khel Khel Mein has ended its poor run. Hopefully, Akshay Kumar starrer will seek redemption on the OTT platforms, just like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

