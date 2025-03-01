Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna shined bright yet again at the box office. Despite new releases, Chhaava continues to be the first choice of audiences. It has clocked another superb Saturday. Scroll below for the early trends update on day 16.

Phenomenal growth on the third Saturday!

After its second week, Laxman Utekar’s directorial maintained a rock-solid hold as it brought 13.30 crores on day 15. It has now witnessed a surge of 61-69% as it added 21-22 crores to the kitty on its third Saturday.

There are two new releases at the ticket windows – Crazxy and Superboys Of Malegaon. But that is not hindering the box office run of Chhaava in any way. The 16-day total will conclude around 445.76-446.76 crores.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Chhaava below:

Week 1: 225.28 crores

Week 2: 186.18 crores

Day 15: 13.30 crores

Day 16: 21-22 crores (estimates)

Total: 445.76-446.76 crores

Will it rank among the highest-grossing movies in India?

Chhaava is inching closer to the 500 crore club with each passing day. Entry into the coveted club is inevitable as it has been following a similar route to Stree 2, so far. But the real question is: will Vicky Kaushal starrer find a place among top 10 highest-grossing films in the domestic circuit?

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers below:

Pushpa 2: 1265.97 crores Baahubali 2: 1031 crores KGF Chapter 2: 856 crores RRR: 772 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 653.21 crores Jawan: 640.42 crores Stree 2: 627.50 crores Animal: 554 crores Pathaan: 543.22 crores Gadar 2: 525.50 crores

Chhaava is currently around 79.50 crores away from entering the top 10. It must earn more than 525.50 crores to dethrone Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 from the list.

