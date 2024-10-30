Tobey Maguire was the first to don the Spider-Man suit, appearing in Sam Raimi’s films in the early 2000s. While his portrayal of the character captured the struggles of a young man balancing school, friendship, and superhero duties, next came Andrew Garfield who infused Spider-Man with a modern take. His portrayal showcased a more confident and wittier version of the hero until Tom Holland took on the role.

Holland’s youthful energy brought a playful yet relatable quality to the character, making him a favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Holland continues to play the role, Maguire took home a hefty paycheck for playing the iconic character than the other two.

Tobey Maguire Was Paid The Most for Spider-Man

Reportedly, Tobey Maguire’s debut as Spider-Man in 2002 and its subsequent sequels made him a beloved actor. His last appearance before reprising the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home was in the 2007 film, which grossed over $890 million at the box office. He has earned more than Garfield and Hollan, reportedly making over $30 million from Raimi’s trilogy alone, which earned $2 billion globally.

As the franchise continued to thrive, his earnings rose as he earned a whopping $17.5 million for the 2004 sequel, including 5% of the film’s back-end gross. In the third installment, he earned $15 million plus 7.5% of the back end. For his cameo in No Way Home, Maguire got home $1 million, totaling his income from Spider-Man alone between $75 million and $76 million.

How Much Did Tom Holland Make As Spider-Man?

Tom Holland’s debut as Spider-Man in 2016 Captain America: Civil War has earned him critical acclaim. The actor has played the superhero in several MCU projects, including the standalone films. His three solo installments, one of which became one of the highest-grossing films of all time, earned $1 billion at the box office.

Holland earned $250,000 at his debut, but his salary was raised to $500,000 for his first solo adventure. He received $4 million for the second chapter and $10 million for the third chapter, No Way Home.

