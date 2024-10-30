From original films and shows to documentaries and reality shows, a lot of thrilling stuff is coming to Disney+ in November 2024.

Disney+ has an exciting lineup of shows and films to be released in November 2024. As the wait for Christmas begins, the streaming platform will release festive-themed content that you can enjoy with your loved ones.

That is not all. The streamer also has some exciting original movies, animated shows, documentaries, and reality shows that you can look forward to. Here is all the content that is arriving on Disney+ in November 2024.

What to Watch on Disney+ in November 2024?

Check out the date-wise list of all the shows and films scheduled to be released on Disney+ this month:

Friday, November 1st

Music By John Williams – Original Documentary Film

Ayla & The Mirrors – English dubbed episodes of Spanish series

Saturday, November 2nd

Endurance – Nat Geo Documentary

Wednesday, November 6th

Kindergarten: The Musical (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Monday, November 11th

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures – Shorts (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Tuesday, November 12th

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 – New Episode live at 8/7c

Thursday, November 14th

The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth (3 episodes)

Friday, November 15th

An Almost Christmas Story – Animated Holiday-themed short

Monday, November 18th

Me & Mickey – Shorts (Season 3, 4 episodes)

Tuesday, November 19th

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 – New Episode live at 8/7c

Wednesday, November 20th

Big City Greens – Animated comedy series (Season 4, 1 episode)

Friday, November 22nd

Out of My Mind – Original film on a coming-of-age story

Monday, November 25th

Tsunami: Race Against Time (Season 1, 4 episodes) – Nat Geo Documentary

Tuesday, November 26th

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 – New Episode live at 8/7c

Wednesday, November 27th

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Friday, November 29th

Beatles ’64 – Documentary about the band by Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi.

Descendants: The Rise of the Red (Sing-Along Version)

Mary Poppins Special

Miraculous World London: At the Edge of Time

Oz the Great and Powerful

Saturday, November 30th

Broken Karaoke – Shorts (Season 2, 5 episodes)

Mickey and Minnie’s Christmas Carols – Shorts (Season 1, 5 episodes)

