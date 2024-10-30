From original films and shows to documentaries and reality shows, a lot of thrilling stuff is coming to Disney+ in November 2024.
Disney+ has an exciting lineup of shows and films to be released in November 2024. As the wait for Christmas begins, the streaming platform will release festive-themed content that you can enjoy with your loved ones.
That is not all. The streamer also has some exciting original movies, animated shows, documentaries, and reality shows that you can look forward to. Here is all the content that is arriving on Disney+ in November 2024.
What to Watch on Disney+ in November 2024?
Check out the date-wise list of all the shows and films scheduled to be released on Disney+ this month:
Friday, November 1st
- Music By John Williams – Original Documentary Film
- Ayla & The Mirrors – English dubbed episodes of Spanish series
Saturday, November 2nd
- Endurance – Nat Geo Documentary
Wednesday, November 6th
- Kindergarten: The Musical (Season 1, 5 episodes)
Monday, November 11th
- SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures – Shorts (Season 1, 4 episodes)
Tuesday, November 12th
- Dancing with the Stars Season 33 – New Episode live at 8/7c
Thursday, November 14th
- The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth (3 episodes)
Friday, November 15th
- An Almost Christmas Story – Animated Holiday-themed short
Monday, November 18th
- Me & Mickey – Shorts (Season 3, 4 episodes)
Tuesday, November 19th
- Dancing with the Stars Season 33 – New Episode live at 8/7c
Wednesday, November 20th
- Big City Greens – Animated comedy series (Season 4, 1 episode)
Friday, November 22nd
- Out of My Mind – Original film on a coming-of-age story
Monday, November 25th
- Tsunami: Race Against Time (Season 1, 4 episodes) – Nat Geo Documentary
Tuesday, November 26th
- Dancing with the Stars Season 33 – New Episode live at 8/7c
Wednesday, November 27th
- Disney Jr.’s Ariel (Season 1, 4 episodes)
Friday, November 29th
- Beatles ’64 – Documentary about the band by Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi.
- Descendants: The Rise of the Red (Sing-Along Version)
- Mary Poppins Special
- Miraculous World London: At the Edge of Time
- Oz the Great and Powerful
Saturday, November 30th
- Broken Karaoke – Shorts (Season 2, 5 episodes)
- Mickey and Minnie’s Christmas Carols – Shorts (Season 1, 5 episodes)
