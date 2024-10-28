Hollywood knows how to do Halloween right! Between wild costumes, outrageous makeup, and storylines that defy logic, October is the perfect playground for our favorite TV shows. Think of Halloween specials as an invitation to escape reality, where the ridiculous meets the spooky in the most entertaining way possible. So, grab your chocolate-peanut butter cups shaped like ghosts and pumpkins because we’re diving into the 5 Scariest Halloween TV Specials Of All Time that are binge-worthy right now!

1. Fuller House

Season 2, Episode 4: “Curse of Tanner Manor”

D.J. Tanner’s Halloween mission? Transform her home into the spookiest party on the block after Max’s friend called it “the lamest Halloween house” on his blog. Seriously, what kid blogs?Props to D.J. for stepping up the game, even if she chose to dress up as Goldilocks. With a cast excited to join in, the crew dives into a night of costumes, with Fernando and Kimmy looking sharp as a couple. Meanwhile, Jackson and Ramona ditch the kid party for a haunted house, unaware that their pals Jimmy and Steph are lurking around as zombies. Talk about family drama!

2. Gilmore Girls

Season 6, Episode 7: “Twenty-One Is the Loneliest Number”

Ah, the classic Gilmore spat! Rory’s 21st birthday is on the horizon, but instead of celebrating with her mom in Atlantic City, she finds herself at an over-the-top soiree thrown by her grandparents. Complete with fancy sushi and a pink drink that Luke describes as “drinking a My Little Pony,” this party is not Rory’s jam. Meanwhile, Lorelai gets inspired by the neighbors and decides to go all-out with a mad scientist skit that involves fake entrails (thanks, Sookie!). But the true horror? A preacher gives Rory a not-so-subtle warning about her love life; it’s more cringeworthy than creepy.

3. Stranger Things

Season 2, Episode 2: “Trick or Treat, Freak”

Hawkins, Indiana, was buzzing with Halloween spirit, and so were our favorite kids. Eleven, itching for normalcy, begs Hopper to let her join the trick-or-treating fun, but he puts his foot down. Meanwhile, Mike, Will, Lucas, and Dustin pull off the ultimate Ghostbusters ensemble at school—who will you call? With the new girl Max invited along, it’s a mix of nerves and nostalgia. While the kids tackle the trick-or-treating, the big kids head to a party, where Nancy wrestles with her demons (literal and figurative). Will feels the pull of the Upside Down, leading to a chaotic Halloween night. Ghostbusters costumes? Check. Horror vibes? Double check.

4. Supernatural

Season 4, Episode 7: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Sam Winchester”

Every day is Halloween for the Winchester brothers. But this episode takes the spooky cake! A family man bites into a candy that’s more razor blades than chocolate, sending Sam and Dean to investigate. Enter Samhain, the demon that fuels Halloween’s existence. The stakes skyrocket as the brothers battle cosmic forces that threaten the town. Tension? You bet. The mythology of Supernatural weaves deeper here, affecting the brothers’ journey in future seasons. Who knew Halloween could come with such heavy consequences?

5. Workin’ Moms

Season 3, Episode 13: “What’s It Gonna Be”

A preschool costume contest might not sound terrifying, but in the hands of these moms, it’s a battlefield! After discovering her husband’s infidelity, Kate races against time to make it to her son’s Halloween bash. Cue the costume competition drama! Meanwhile, Anne uncovers her daughter’s not-so-secret social media account filled with teenage nightmares. With hilarious mishaps and parental pressures piling up, this episode captures the craziness of motherhood wrapped in Halloween fun.

These 5 Scariest Halloween TV Specials Of All Time blend horror and humor, proving that there’s nothing like a good scar —or laugh —to celebrate the spookiest time of the year!

