Gilmore Girls Alum Kelly Bishop Makes An Entry In The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

Amazon Prime Video announced the addition of ‘Gilmore Girls’ alum Kelly Bishop to the ensemble cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4. She has joined the comedy series in a guest-starring role.

It’ll be a reunion for Bishop, as she previously partnered with Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino on Gilmore Girls.

Kelly Bishop is well known for playing wealthy matriarch Emily Gilmore in all seven seasons of the beloved show, which aired from 2000 to 2007. She and Sherman-Palladino also teamed up for Bunheads, which premiered in 2012.

Kelly Bishop’s Maisel casting news may not come as a shock to fans, as the show’s creator previously teased that she would love to have the actress star on the Amazon series.

The Tony winner isn’t the first Gilmore Girls alum to join the cast, either. Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed that This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia — who played Jess Mariano on the hit dramedy — was also joining season four after he was photographed on set.

All the three seasons of the Amazon Original Comedy Series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel starring Rachel Brosnahan in the lead, are streaming on Amazon Prime Video. We are sure that fans are excited about Kelly Bishop’s addition to the series.

