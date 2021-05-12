Rami Malek Birthday Special: Did You Know? The Bohemian Rhapsody Star Actually Paid To Star In Gilmore Girl!

It Rami Malek’s birthday today, and we decided to celebrate it by bringing you guys some amazing trivia about the Academy Award winner. While we all know him for his stellar performances in projects like Mr Robot (2015-2019), Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) and more, we tell you today how he entered showbiz, and it’s an interesting piece.

For those who do not know, in 2004, Malek made his first appearance in the entertainment world by featuring in an episode in the fourth season of WB’s Gilmore Girl. He played Andy, a fellow member of Lane’s (Keiko Agena) Bible group at the Jesuit college she briefly attended. Even though he only had three lines in the show, the story behind how he got is astonishing. Read on to know what he had to say about it.

During a press tour for Bohemian Rhapsody, Glamour asked the Rami Malek about his stint in Gilmore Girls. While the actor has earlier stated that he is shocked people even knew he was in the WB show, in this conversation, we spoke about how he got it. Malek said the show’s producer, Warner Bros paid his entry fee to get the role and then he had to return it.

Wondering why WB had to pay his entry fee? In the conversation, Rami Malek revealed that he was surprised that he got the job without a SAG (Screen Actors Guild) card. For those who do not know, if a show is in the union, casting directors look to cast actors from the union. On the chance that they aren’t part of the union —or just getting a break like Rami—the actor is required to pay a fee to gain entry.

Talking about it, Rami said, “I think Warner Bros. had to pay the fine for me.” He then continued, “I [then had to] pay a fee, which took me a very long time to do. I think it was $2,000, and it took me forever to pay that off.” But Malek said he was totally grateful for landing the role even if he had to pay for it. He said, “It was an opportunity that gave me a stepping stone to get that next job. [Booking Gilmore Girls] let me feel like this career was not insurmountable.”

Though not many knew about Malek’s stint in Gilmore Girl, it paved the way for him to star in Night at the Museum, Need for Speed, Bohemian Rhapsody, No Time to Die and more.

Happy Birthday, Rami Malek.

