The Real Housewives franchise is always buzzing with new seasons, cast changes, housewife shakeups, and surprising reboots. The New Jersey is currently on pause and the latest edition to be surrounded by rumors is Beverly Hills. It is the most successful edition of the franchise for years.

Thus, it’s not going anywhere but casting changes are always an option. A producer on the series recently spoke about the potential to hire some new faces for next season amidst the success of season 14 newbies Bozoma Saint John and Jennifer Tilly and here’s what we know about the same.

Will The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Undergo A Cast Shakeup?

During a conversation with Parade, Alex Baskin, a producer on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, spoke about the edition and its future. “I will say that we are coming from a position of strength, so I think Boz definitely brought a bold, fresh, new energy,” he stated and pointed out how she has been really embraced by the group and housewives as a new main cast.

“But I also think that she stands on her own, so we’re really pleased to have her,” he added and then revealed, “I also think that we’re always taking a look around and seeing what’s out there, but I think that we’re in a really strong place,” referring to a potential cast shakeup or some new additions.

While the 14th season is ongoing, work on the 15th one has already begun on the casting front with a lot of known faces getting offers to join the reality series. “It’s a very close-knit group.

“You’ll see more of that through the second half of the season, including on their group trip, which is a big one,” Alex added. For the unversed, the 14th season stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Bozoma Saint John as well as Jennifer Tilly and Kathy Hilton as friends of the cast with recurring appearances in the season.

The RHOBH producer concluded, “We always take a look around and if it makes sense to add to the group or to shake the group up,” describing the process behind each season. It is to be seen which direction the casting goes when the next season of Beverly Hills films in a couple of months. As of now, the reunion of season 14 is yet to film with the finale still pending.

