The second season of James Gunn’s Peacemaker recently wrapped up its eight-episode run, earning a stellar 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. While the much-talked-about finale, titled “Full Nelson,” delivered a shocking climax that could shape future DCU projects, it received mixed reactions from viewers.

Many fans had been expecting major cameos from David Corenswet’s Superman, Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, or Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle. Instead, they were perhaps caught off guard by a story-centric, character-driven, and emotionally resonant Peacemaker Season 2 finale.

That’s not to say there weren’t any notable appearances from the Superman Universe. Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, for instance, made a crucial cameo that played a key role in the plot. However, there was another surprise cameo in the finale that many viewers completely missed. Read on to find out which one it was!

Peacemaker Season 2: The Finale Cameo You Might’ve Missed!

That surprise cameo was none other than by the series’ creator, director, and showrunner — James Gunn. The acclaimed filmmaker makes a brief background appearance during the boat sequence in Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 8. If you look closely, the DC Studios co-CEO can be spotted standing beside Nelson during Foxy Shazam’s concert scene, a subtle Easter egg that many viewers overlooked on their first watch.

James Gunn has a cameo in the background of the ‘Peacemaker’ S2 finale boat scene pic.twitter.com/01D3iJwE7W — Beyond The Marvel🧌 (@BeyondTheMarvel) October 13, 2025

List of Major Cameos In Peacemaker Season 2

These are some of the notable cameos featured throughout Peacemaker Season 2:

Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag Jr. Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Isabella Merced as Hawkgirl Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord Stephen Blackehart as Sydney Happersen James Hiroyuki Liao as Secretary of Defense General Stephen Mori

More About Peacemaker Season 2

In the new season, John Cena reprises his role as Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, who discovers a more desirable alternate world where his brother and father are alive and he is celebrated as a true superhero as he battles new foes and confronts his own shortcomings. The series also features Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, and Frank Grillo, among other actors.

Peacemaker Season 2 – Official Trailer

