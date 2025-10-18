The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Tate and Holly teaming up against Sophia. Brady and Johnny touched base regarding Sophia and her lies. Steve and Kayla enjoyed a rare and romantic day off together. And last but definitely not least, Stephanie and Alex came up with a solid plan.

From clashes and confrontations to hard truths and massive plans, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, October 20, 2025

The first episode of the week features Sarah confronting EJ. Steve and Brady search for Sophia, who has run off. Johnny and Chanel are left in the dark. And then there’s Javi and Leo, who worry about Tesoro once again. Is he going to be in safe hands whenever the adoption process happens?

Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Gabi and Theo come to an understanding while Xander questions Philip. Sarah consults Marlena. EJ tries to butter up Belle, but will it work, or will she ignore him again? Abe and Paulina clash. Is this in regard to Theo?

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

EJ and Chad reflect on family struggles while Stephanie and Alex plan ahead. Leo is caught by Rita. How exactly will he deal with this now? When Jeremy connects with Thomas, will the two be able to bond over things?

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Sarah gives the hard truth to Amy about Sophia. When Brady and Tate commiserate, how exactly will it fare? Rachel’s memory sparks concern for Marlena. Will she do something about it? Ari and Holly face consequences for the dorm fire. What’s in store for them? Maggie questions Xander.

Friday, October 24, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Sarah forcing the truth out of Xander. Is he going to accept that he attacked Philip that day? Johnny and Chanel confide their fears. Will they come true? Leo and Javi have a run-in with Amy. And then last but not least, Stephanie and Alex navigate the past.

