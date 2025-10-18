Festive time is right around the corner, and not only is it time to celebrate with family, friends, and loved ones in real life, but also on soap operas. The characters all get together for dinners, lunches, parties, and celebrations through the end months of each year. And it’s that time of the year now.

Halloween is almost here, and when November comes, there’s bound to be Thanksgiving content followed by Christmas festivities. The Bold and the Beautiful has the season planned, and the characters are all set to have some family moments that fans are going to love. Here’s what to expect.

The Bold & The Beautiful Thanksgiving Spoilers: Steffy, Finn, Sheila, Deacon & More

As per the November 26 preview spoilers, The Bold and the Beautiful will be airing its Thanksgiving episode. It will feature Steffy, Finn, Taylor, Hayes, and Kelly sharing a warm family Thanksgiving together. Now that Steffy has returned with the kids, this was a long-awaited moment for the Sinn family.

Joining Steffy, Finn, and the children is Taylor, who is Steffy’s mother and the maternal grandmother of the kids. In addition, a special guest is expected to join the family. Who could it be? Stay tuned to know more. On the other hand, at Il Giardino, Deacon and Sheila will be celebrating the holiday.

The couple who is currently going through a rocky phase in their marriage will be joined by Carter and Daphne, who will both be caught off guard by the unexpected invitation from the Carter and Sharpe family. It is to be seen if Deacon’s kids, Hope and Deke, who are both in town, will join them or not.

Further details about the other characters, like Ridge, Eric, Brooke, Bill, Will, Katie, Thomas, Electra, Li, Luna, Poppy, and more, have not been revealed. As of now, the equations are complicated thanks to the revelation that not only is Luna alive but unfortunately also pregnant with her and Will’s child.

She spiked Will’s drinks at his promotion party and raped him that night. She attempted to use the pregnancy to stay out of jail and stick to Will’s life forever. But her obsession didn’t get her the results she was looking for, as she was arrested, and Katie told her she would get custody of the child.

