Teja Sajja starrer Mirai was released in 5 languages at the box office. It has emerged as a success in India overall. But if one considers the Hindi belt alone, the fantasy action adventure did not live upto the expectations. Karthik Gattamneni’s directorial has wrapped up its run much lower than HanuMan. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Mirai earn at the Hindi box office?

As per the last update, Mirai accumulated 16.85 crore net in the Hindi language. It witnessed a 25-day-long run in theatres. The word-of-mouth was favorable, but despite that, it failed to attract the desired footfalls. Teja Sajja starrer lagged behind other Hindi-dubbed South films, including Coolie (37.25 crores), Game Changer (37.47 crores), and Kantara Chapter 1 (131.57 crores).

Producers People Media Factory have reportedly spent around 20-30 crores in the release of Mirai in the Hindi belt. The makers have recovered around 56-84% of the reported budget in its lifetime. Unfortunately, it has concluded its lifetime as a losing affair.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 13.1 crores

Week 2: 3.07 crores

Week 3: 65 lakhs

Remaining Days: 3 lakh

Total: 16.85 crores

Mirai vs HanuMan (Hindi)

In 2024, Teja Sajja shined bright with HanuMan, which gained the superhit verdict in the Hindi belt with lifetime earnings of 58 crores. Unfortunately, Manoj Manchu co-starrer could not live upto the expectations and remained 71% lower.

Mirai Hindi Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 20-30 crores

India net: 16.85 crores

Budget recovery: 56-84%

India gross: 19.88 crores

Verdict: Losing

More about the Telugu fantasy action adventure

It is directed by Karthik Gattamneni. The ensemble cast features Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran, and Ritika Nayak, among others. It was produced by People Media Factory and released in theatres worldwide on September 12, 2025.

Mirai has earned 94.39 crores net in 30 days of its box office run, all languages included. It is 4th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 in India.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Bengal Files Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection): Wraps Up As Vivek Agnhitori’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News