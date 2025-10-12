Bollywood political drama The Bengal Files has concluded its box office journey. It could not match the massive success of The Kashmir Files, but it emerged as Vivek Agnihotri’s second highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the worldwide closing collection!

How much did The Bengal Files earn in India?

Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi starrer witnessed a 35-day-long run in Indian theatres. It has accumulated 19.59 crore net at the domestic box office. Including taxes, the gross earnings have concluded at 23.11 crores.

It performed better than Phule, The Bhootnii, Ground Zero, and many other Bollywood releases of 2025, but it failed to make a mark amid strict competition and mixed word-of-mouth.

Check out the detailed week-wise box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 13.38 crores

Week 2 – 4.95 crores

Week 3 – 1.01 crores

Week 4 – 22 lakh

Remaining days – 3 lakh

Total – 19.59 crores

Wraps up as Vivek Agnihotori’s #2 highest-grosser!

The Bengal Files surpassed The Tashkent Files and other movies directed by Vivek Agnihotri to emerge as the second highest-grossing film of his career. It is only behind The Kashmir Files, which is his only entry into the 100 and 200 crore club.

Take a look at Vivek Agnihotri’s top grossers in India (net collection):

The Kashmir Files – 252.5 crores The Bengal Files – 19.59 crores The Tashkent Files – 16.75 crores Hate Story – 14.02 crores Zid – 14 crores

Global lifetime earnings

At the overseas box office, the political drama minted 3.25 crore gross in its lifetime. Combined with the domestic gross, the worldwide total concludes at 26.36 crores gross.

The Bengal Files Worldwide Box Office Closing Collection

India net: 19.59 crores

India gross: 23.11 crores

Overseas gross: 3.25 crores

Worldwide gross: 26.36 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 23: Needs Only 8% Jump To Beat Sky Force & Become Akshay Kumar’s #4 Post-COVID Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News