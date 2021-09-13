Advertisement

Tollywood’s popular Production House Abhishek Agarwal Arts has picked a controversial subject for their maiden Bollywood project. The film, The Kashmir Files, directed and co-produced by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, is getting ready for release, as production works are already completed and post-production works are also in progress.

After the clutter-breaking, hard-hitting and successful The Tashkent Files, the team have announced their next big project. The title and motion poster of the film named The Delhi Files are revealed. A Sikh kid can be seen in the poster on the Emblem Of India logo which is coloured red, indicating the film will deal with another compelling tale of a dark and unread chapter from Indian History. The poster alone makes a great impact.

Advertisement

Sharing the poster of The Delhi Files to his social media handle, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote, “Few years back, I started telling untold stories of independent India. 1. #TheTashkentFiles – Right To Truth. 2. #TheKashmirFiles – Right To Justice (releasing soon) Happy to announce the last & the boldest of the trilogy: 3. #TheDelhiFiles – Right To Life. Pl bless us.”

Few years back, I started telling untold stories of independent India. 1. #TheTashkentFiles – Right To Truth.

2. #TheKashmirFiles – Right To Justice (releasing soon) Happy to announce the last & the boldest of the trilogy: 3. #TheDelhiFiles – Right To Life. Pl bless us. pic.twitter.com/gBJtX4ilZR — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 13, 2021

As soon as the film was announced, it received a humongous response from the audience. The film started immediately trending on Twitter

Tej Narayan Agarwal presents the movie, while Abhishek Agarwal Arts and I am Buddha Production will produce it. It’s a Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Film produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Archana Agarwal, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi. With The Kashmir Files already being made before this, The Delhi Files will make for a compelling and gripping trilogy for the makers.

Must Read: Rhea Chakraborty Oozes Oomph In A Sheer Top & This Fashionista Is Back With A Bang – See Pic!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube