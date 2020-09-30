Vivek Agnihotri On The Last Show: “It’s A Tribute Do Dying Arts Of India”

Director Vivek Agnihotri will showcase dying arts of India, like folk theatre and qawwali in his upcoming film, The Last Show.

Agnihotri recently flew to Bhopal to begin the shoot of the film, with actors Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik.

According to a source, some of the folk artistes of Bhopal met the director, who was shooting with Anupam Kher at the city’s Shaukat Mahal. The artistes dedicated a qawwali to the director. Agnihotri loved the performance and decided to do something about the revival of old and forgotten qawwali groups of Bhopal.

” ‘The Last Show’ is a tribute to dying arts of India, like folk theatre and qawwali. I have worked hard to find these old artistes who are lost in oblivion and nobody cares about them,” said Vivek Agnihotri.

“You might not have heard of this qawwali group but they are masters of their art,” he added.

The film is being jointly produced by Anupam Kher, Rumi Jafry, Satish Kaushik and Agnihotri.

Must Read: Rhea Chakraborty & Showik’s Bail Pleas’ Order Reserved By Bombay High Court

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube