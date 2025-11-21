The streak of success continues for the late Zubeen Garg starrer Roi Roi Binale at the box office. The Assamese musical romantic drama has achieved new heights by entering the most profitable Indian films of 2025. The best part? It has surpassed the Bollywood blockbuster Chhaava in the process. Scroll below for the exciting day 21 report!

Roi Roi Binale completes three-week journey!

Rajesh Bhuyan’s directorial was released in theatres on October 31, 2025. It has officially concluded three weeks. As per Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale added 47 lakhs to the kitty on day 31. It fell below the 50 lakh mark for the first time since its arrival at the box office.

The overall earnings in India have reached 24.12 crores net, which is approximately 28.46 crores in gross earnings. It is not only the highest-grossing Assamese film of 2025 but also the #1 Assamese film of all time at the box office. Today, Garima Garg Saikia‘s production will become the first film in the language to touch the 25 crore milestone in history!

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection):

Week 1: 11.48 crores

Week 2: 7.47 crores

Week 3: 5.17 crores

Total: 24.12 crores

Now the 10th most profitable Indian film of 2025

Roi Roi Binale is made on an estimated budget of 5 crores. In 31 days, Zubeen Garg’s film has minted returns of 19.12 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 382.2%. The Assamese musical romantic drama has surpassed the ROI of Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, Chhaava (373.37%). In fact, it is now out of the top 10.

Take a look at the top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2025 in order of budget, box office collection and ROI:

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate (Gujarati): 0.5 crore | 60.90 crores | 12080% Su From So (Kannada): 4.5 crores | 92.33 crores | 1951.7% Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi): 15 crores | 247.96 crores | 1553% Little Hearts (Telugu): 2 crores | 26.47 crores | 1223.5% Saiyaara (Hindi): 45 crores | 337.66 crores | 650.3% Bou Buttu Bhuta (Odia): 3 crores | 16.17 crores | 439% Lokah Chapter 1 (Malayalam): 30 crores | 155.94 crores | 419.8% Kantara Chapter 1 (Kannada): 125 crores | 621.22 crores | 397% Dashavatar (Marathi): 5 crores | 24.18 crores | 383.6% Roi Roi Binale (Assamese): 5 crores | 24.12 crores | 382.2%

Yet another massive feat for Assamese cinema!

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 21)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 24.12 crores

India gross: 28.46 crores

ROI: 382.2%

Verdict: Super-Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mastiii 4 Box Office Day 1: Will It Beat Satyameva Jayate 2 To Enter Milap Zaveri’s Top 5 Openers?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News