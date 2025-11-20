120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles, is just a day away from its release. The limited paid previews were scheduled on Tuesday (November 18), and the response was decent. However, the real test begins tomorrow (November 21), as the film will witness its full-fledged release. Considering the subject and overall treatment, it is likely to start slowly at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

The upcoming historical war film is directed by Razneesh Ghai, who last directed Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad. It also features Ajinkya Deo, Vivan Bhatena, Ankit Siwach, and others. The film is based on an inspiring true story of 120 brave soldiers who defended their post against 3,000-strong Chinese troops in the Battle of Rezang La of 1962.

120 Bahadur caters mainly to the class audience

Speaking about the promotional assets, the trailer of 120 Bahadur was well received, but it couldn’t penetrate a wider audience, which is absolutely fine, as the film has been made without mass elements. It primarily caters to the class audience and is largely dependent on more of mouth. So, a big initial start will be missing at the Indian box office.

War films do work in the long run if made well, but as far as day 1 collection is concerned, they mostly open to low numbers due to niche appeal. Even in the case of 120 Bahadur, the start will be slow, but if the audience feedback is positive, it can enjoy strong numbers in the long run.

Day 1 box office collection prediction of 120 Bahadur

It’s been heard that the historical war film will be initially released on a limited number of screens, as per the strategy, targeting the class audience. Considering this, along with its niche appeal, the film is looking for a start of 2.5-4 crore net at the Indian box office.

With such a start, 120 Bahadur has a strong chance to record the biggest opening for Farhan Akhtar since 2016. For those who don’t know, his Wazir, which released in 2016, opened at 5.57 crores. It was followed by Rock On 2 (2.02 crores), Lucknow Central (2.04 crores), and The Sky Is Pink (2.5 crores).

