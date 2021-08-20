Advertisement

Sahil Vaid was recently seen on the silver screen as Amit “Sunny” Sood, Captain Vikram Batra’s (Sidharth Malhotra) friend in Shershaah. The actor, in a recent conversation, got candid about how he feels he hasn’t been ‘as lucky as’ his contemporaries like Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee and others.

He spoke about how they ‘got good opportunities’, but he’s still waiting for somebody to consider him a wholesome actor and not ‘just a comedic relief’. While adding that he is happy doing what’s coming his way, read on to how all he had to say about it.

Advertisement

During a recent interaction with Times Now Digital, Shershaah actor Sahil Vaid – while comparing himself to other actors – said, “I have not been as lucky as my contemporaries like say Vikrant Massey, and even Abhishek Banerjee. They have got good opportunities. Even Divyendu Sharma was experimented with in Mirzapur and he did a fabulous job. I think I have it in me. I am just kind of waiting for somebody to just see that I am more of a wholesome actor than just comedic relief.”

Adding that he is not satisfied and hungry for more, Sahil Vaid said, “I am happy with what I am doing, but I am definitely not satisfied and am hungry for more. The filmmakers who decide which actor they should hire will play what role need to decide, why not Sahil Vaid… I am tired of playing the same kinds of roles.”

Prior to Shershah, Sahil Vaid has shown off his acting talent in several films, including Bittoo Boss (2012), Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Bank Chor (2017), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Dil Bechara (2020) and Coolie No. 1 (2020).

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Recalled Facing Prison & Its Cell Covered With Human Faeces

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube