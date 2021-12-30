Benedict Cumberbatch won all hearts when he arrived in Marvel Cinematic Universe via his titular role in 2016’s Doctor Strange. The actor has since then, appeared in Marvel’s superhit movies like Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Now finally the character gets his second movie in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Recently a synopsis for the movie was revealed and this synopsis has now got us thinking whether the actor’s role might lead the new Avengers?!

So let’s see check out the details from the synopsis of the movie.

Well, after the events of Avengers: Endgame, both Tony Stark and Steve Rogers aka Iron Man and Captain America respectively have left the leading spot in the team, with Iron Man sacrificing himself and Cap going back into the past. While everyone is hyped to know about the situation of the New Avengers, an official synopsis of the upcoming MCU movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, indicates that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange might now okayed an important or more “central” role in The Avengers.

The synopsis of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr Strange The Multiverse Of Madness was recently released on Marvel studio’s Japanese site. The synopsis of the movie was then translated by thecosmiccircus.com and it read, “The door of the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers.”

The synopsis continues saying, “However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called “the Multiverse.” To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange … Director Sam Raimi, who has expressed a unique world view, will captivate the whole world with overwhelming scale and unprecedented visual experience that will transcend time and space!”

With Marvel emphasising Dr Strange being the ‘strongest magician of them all’ in the synopsis, is he the next superhero to lead the new Avengers in the future?! Let’s see what the MCU has to say about this!

Meanwhile, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness picks off right from the event of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch along with Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor among others. The movie is all set to release on 6th May 2022.

