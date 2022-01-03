James Bond star Daniel Craig was honoured by a real-life spy honour from Queen Elizabeth. A new report broke that the actor, who has played the role of the iconic British secret agent, was included in the Queen’s New Year Honours. No Time to Die actor has been made a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George (CMG), which is typically reserved for spies and diplomats.

Advertisement

It was presented as a nod to the actor’s services to the British film and theatre industry. No matter how cool it sounds, many fans of Craig did not appreciate the honour and said that it is absurd.

Advertisement

Several people took to Twitter to express how they felt knowing the 007 actor received a real-life spy honour. “Daniel Craig given an honour for playing James Bond! Aint that his job, to act and be paid a very large sum of money for doing it! These honours need scrapping or reforming,” said one user.

Another user wrote, “the whole thing is a bloody joke, and this just makes it even more of a bloody joke,” while reacting to the news of Daniel Craig being awarded a spy honour. One more added, “Lmfao for fucks sake, they gave him the actual spy honour as well as making him an honorary RN Commander. total reality collapse.”

Read more tweets here:

OK I like they gave Daniel Craig the CMG (the standard honour for MI6 types amongst others) rather than a normal actor honour. — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) January 1, 2022

The awarding of an honour normally given to diplomats/spies to James Bond actor Daniel Craig, illustrates the absurdity of such a system and perhaps the monarchy itself in the governance of a 21st century democracy, in my humble opinion. — recovering hypocrite (@recoveringhypo1) January 1, 2022

The reason Daniel Craig has received the same honour as the fictional character he plays is because the UK is not a serious country. It's obsessed with pageantry and circus ahead of real world concerns. It's just the natural continuation of what is already a system of absurdity. — Sean Madden (@SeanMad88) January 1, 2022

he’s just an actor….. If I was a real spy who got this honour i’d be super pissed — moody af🦋 (@moodywomann_) January 2, 2022

As per one report, the producers of the film Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson were also named in the New Year Honours list for their contribution to film and drama, with both being made Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBEs).

Before this, No Time to Die actor Daniel Craig was also awarded the same Royal Navy ranking as James Bond in an honorary gesture just before the release of his last venture as 007. What are your thoughts on this?

Must Read: Ed Sheeran Calls Out South Park’s Episode ‘Ginger Kid’: “It F*cking Ruined My Life”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube