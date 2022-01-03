Spider-Man: No Way Home has become a phenomenon that is pulling almost everyone on the globe towards the big screen. The movie that hit screens a fortnight ago is still running strong not just in the west, but across the world. The fact that it is in the 200 crore club in India amid the pandemic is enough to explain just how huge the Tom Holland starrer has become. But what if we tell you that the makers initially had no plans to introduce the multiverse?

Advertisement

If you haven’t been lured to get into the theatres, Spider-Man: No Way Home has opened the gates to the Multiverse and many characters from the alternate Spidey universes have all entered ours. This was very much the selling point for the studio, which marketed the movie as one of the biggest reunions in a standalone franchise. But now as per the latest update, the first draft wasn’t about multiverse at all.

Advertisement

Imagine if no multiverse, no supervillains, and not even the biggest cameos we have by the end and forget about Doctor Strange’s involvement completely. Well, we are glad it did not happen. But below is everything you should know about the time it wasn’t the plan.

As per Screenrant, writers McKenna and Sommers spoke about the different story angles they had for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but none of the initial ones included the multiverse. Rather they had thought of introducing it by the end of this one. But some brainstorming made them make it the central conflict of the third in Tom Holland’s trilogy.

McKenna said, “We had gone down a couple different roads with different story ideas that were not [the multiverse] that would then tease something like this at the end of it. Why tease the multiverse when you can just do it?”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is running strong in theatres near you. Go grab a seat. Also tell us if you would have enjoyed No Way Home minus the multiverse in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: ‘James Bond’ Daniel Craig Receiving A Real-Life Spy Honour Upsets Netizens: “The Whole Thing Is A Bloody Joke”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube