It has happened. In its third weekend at the Indian box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home has done it. The Marvel superhero film has crossed the 200 crores milestone and in the process emerged as the third Marvel film to accomplish this landmark. While Avengers: Endgame had scored a huge triple century with 364 crores coming in, Avengers: Infinity War was a double century scorer with a whopping 226 crores to its name.

Now it has to be seen whether Spider-Man: No Way Home would be able to reach this far. It would be difficult though since barring the New Year weekend which saw collections rise again, as such the film had slowed down amongst the audience. Moreover, with newer restrictions beginning to come into play across different states, it would only get difficult for films to earn moolah on a consistent note.

Still, the job has been more than just done by the Tom Holland starrer which collected 4.75 crores more on Sunday to enjoy the score of 202.34 crores.

This pretty much qualifies the film as a blockbuster no less and one now waits to see how does the next Marvel film opens in India, produced the pandemic is gone and theatres are allowed to operate normally.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

