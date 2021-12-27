James Cameron’s 1997 epic romance-disaster Titanic, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet was a blockbuster hit. Not only the US market, but the film also received much love across the globe and the same was evident when Rose aka Kate visited India soon after its release.

In a past chat, the actress opened up about visiting India after the James Cameron film became an overnight sensation and an old man (in his 80s) recognising her as Rose. This happened while she was travelling through the Himalayas with a backpack on her shoulders. Read on to know all about it below.

Recalling the incident, an IWM Buzz article quoted Kate Winslet stating that she was overjoyed and had tears in her eyes when it happened. Describing the incident, the article reported Kate saying, “‘Titanic’ was everywhere. A couple of years after it came out, I went to India. I was walking in the foothills of the Himalayas, just me with my backpack on my back and a man came towards me with a walking stick – he must have been 85 and was blind in one eye. He looked at me and said, ‘You – ‘Titanic’.”

Continuing talking about it, Kate Winslet added, “I said yes and he just put his hand on his heart and said, ‘Thank you’. I burst into tears. It really helped me understand how much that film had given to so many people.”

While Kate Winslet played Rose and Leonardo DiCaprio essayed the part of Jack. The film won 11 of its 14 Academy Awards nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Visual Effects, Best Editing and lots more. It won several more awards including a couple Golden Globe Awards, British Academy Film Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Grammy Awards, MTV Movie Awards, People’s Choice Awards and more. It also entered the Guinness World Records on account of 10 records.

