Did you know that Daniel Radcliffe was not going to be Harry Potter as his parents declined the offer? HP fans got to watch their favourite wizards and witches of Hogwarts return to screen together for a reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Several cast and crew members including Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Chris Columbus, and more, were a part of the reunion special.

While the latest Harry Potter informative documentary celebrated 20 years since the first movie came out, let’s take a walk down a different memory lane. Back in 2013, Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he wouldn’t have gotten the titular role if his parents had their way as they were concerned about the impact the role would have on a 9-year-old.

According to Showbiz CheatSheet, Harry Potter director Chris Columbus and producer David Heyman were keen on casting Daniel Radcliffe for the role of the famous boy wizard. But Chris Columbus was determined to convince Daniel’s parents. “We made it clear to Dan’s father that our sole desire in terms of making this film was to protect Dan,” Columbus explained, as per the report.

“I think once (Mr. Radcliffe) understood this, he was willing to let Dan make the film,” he added. The report also stated that Radcliffe was taking a bubble bath when he got the news that he will be playing the titular role. “When the phone rang, I was in the bath,” Radcliffe said.

“My dad came in just beaming and told me I’d gotten the part. My mom was in the room already; I think they knew they were going to find out that night. It was a great moment, and I think I probably cried because I was just so happy. I think that was probably my reaction. And probably a fair amount of splashing,” Daniel Radcliffe, aka Harry Potter, said.

