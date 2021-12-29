Daniel Radcliffe’s popularity skyrocketed when everyone saw a young boy playing a larger than life character like Harry Potter. It was a huge role and the actor showed his acting prowess in every part. The actor will be seen in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special in HBO Max, in which the Guns Akimbo star reflects on his first kiss and how his shaggy hair affected his dating life back in the day.

Advertisement

In the upcoming reunion episode, Daniel is joined by Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Gary Oldman and other co-stars. It is set to release on January 1, 2022.

Advertisement

In the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Daniel Radcliffe reveals, “Every part of my life is connected to Potter and to Leavesden. My first kiss is connected to someone here, my first girlfriends were here… It all spirals out from the ‘Potter’ set somewhere.”

Daniel Radcliffe further recalled the moment when the producer told him to maintain the Harry Potter hairstyle until they finish working on the final movie, he said, “We’re like, ‘No, no, no, no, no. You’re not leaving us like this? We’re supposed to be becoming teenagers and dating girls in this film! That’s not what it’s going to be, is it?’ So, I think we were pretty devastated as we realized that it was.”

Meanwhile, the only person missing from the reunion will be J.K. Rowling, the author of the books on which the films were based. Rowling has been under attack for remarks she had made about the trans community.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will reunite Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. It will feature actors including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch. Filmmakers David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates will also make appearances.

Must Read: Pirates Of The Caribbean’s Jack Sparrow Inspiration Lawsuit Takes A New Turn, Recent Judgement To Be A Roadblock For Disney?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube